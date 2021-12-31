After yesterday the case of discrimination registered in the Six Flags park, where a homosexual couple was intimidated after kissing, went viral on social networks, the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in Mexico City (Copred), declared that it opened a file to investigate the case.

“A complaint file was opened on the case of discrimination raised in an amusement park; it will be addressed in terms of the CDMX Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination for reparation to victims and non-repetition measures ”, stated the Copred through its Twitter account.

⚠️ This Council informs that:

For its part, the amusement park assured on social networks that it is a policy that applies to all visitors equally regardless of their sexual orientation and that after the incident it has been eliminated.

In an effort to maintain a family atmosphere, Six Flags had a policy that discouraged visitors from being overly affectionate while visiting the park. This policy applied equally to all visitors, regardless of their race, religion, gender and sexual orientation ”.

Meanwhile, users on social networks and members of the LGBTIQ + community have spoken out about it and called the ‘Besotón against homophobia’ in front of Six Flags to demonstrate against discrimination based on sexual orientation.

