“If this situation persists, Mexico City is condemned to recover the levels of gross domestic product in 3 years, that is, until 2024. Such a scenario would imply a little generation of new, decent and well-paid jobs; the decrease in purchasing power in the capital’s families and the loss of competitiveness in the city ”, warned Zúñiga at the time of pointing out the prayer and how slow the economic recovery of the city has been.

“It is not yet the time for futurism or triumphalist speeches, with so many challenges on the competitive scene in the capital. For the moment, the only future agenda that suits the citizens of the capital is to work in unity to generate concrete actions from the city government and the Congress of the capital; that they assure us a real economic growth and the recovery of the lost jobs ”, asked Zúñiga.

Coparmex has met with representatives of the Secretariats of Economic Development and Tourism, but “support has not been generated,” Armando Zúñiga lamented.

Funes recalled that the confederation expressed its rejection of the proposal to increase taxes on hotel services, since they inhibit investment and confidence.

Among the proposals they have made to accelerate the economic recovery is to focus the budget towards entrepreneurship and the creation of new companies, through reducing the payroll tax, or eliminating it in the case of newly created companies for a specified period of time. , to promote the creation of new businesses and, with it, more jobs.

Also, Armando Zúñiga added, they have asked for tax incentives to be granted to help in the recovery.

During the second quarter of this year, detailed Gabriel Funes, secretary of the board of directors of Coparmex CDMX, while the national economy grew 19.5%, the capital of the country did so at a rate of 12.8% compared to the same period of 2020. During the first three months of the year there was an economic fall of 2.7%, while the CDMX had a decline of 6.9%.

As far as employment is concerned, Funes explained, although 26,453 new jobs were registered with the IMSS in October, there is a loss of more than 135,000 jobs compared to February last year, before the pandemic.

Last month the CDMX had just over 3.3 million jobs, below the more than 3.2 million in February 2020 and still far from the highest point of more than 3.5 million in November 2019. Currently the labor gap – unemployed population , underemployed and available to work – represents 35.4%, that is, almost 1.9 million people.

Mexico City has a population of more than 9.2 million inhabitants, of which 7.76 million are of working age, 4.43 million make up the economically active population and 3.32 million the non-economically active population.

In order for the city to remain competitive, trust, attract investment, and boost and promote an entrepreneurial culture are required, said the president of the confederation. He also recognized the work of the capital government for the recovery of economic activity.

For example, he said, the effort made in vaccination against the coronavirus.