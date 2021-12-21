Based on the definition of “creator”, this is a person who creates, produces, establishes, invents, founds, establishes and establishes something, therefore, a content creator can be anyone with an account on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and even various specialists on the subject.

This is where one of the real challenges as a professional content creator comes in, distinguishing yourself from any other amateur who has achieved a large following through a viral video. Also, for many, our role as professionals in the digital environment remains unclear.

According to data from Signal Fire Technology, a Chinese high-tech company specialized in research and development, until October last year, there were 50 million content creators in social networks worldwide, of which only 2 million of them could be consider professionals.

Therefore, in this interconnected world, the challenges of companies and brands are no longer only in the sustainability of the business, since for some years now, challenges such as digital marketing have been added, which, in turn, brings challenges of time and money. and creativity. With the pandemic, the challenges and possibilities increased. Now there is so much content on the Internet that all of them compete to be seen by the greatest number of people, and not only that, that they generate “engagement”.

Hence the importance of thinking, planning and choosing qualified and experienced professionals who give life and maintain social networks according to the interests not only of each brand, but also of its followers, who take the most important role.

The difference between choosing a professional and an amateur in the digital world will have a direct impact on the quality of the content, an important point when looking for the content to be of value to build its own audiences, committed to what brands do.