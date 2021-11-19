The tablet segment is getting more and more interesting. Both Xiaomi and Realme, competitors in smartphones with good quality – price, have also decided to bet on the tablet world. Today we face the Xiaomi Pad 5 with the Realme Pad to find out which one is better.

Keep in mind that although the Pad 5 has two versions, in this case we will compare the original model, which is the only one, has arrived in Spain.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Vs Realme Pad

Xiaomi Pad 5 Realme pad SCREEN 11 inch LCD

WQHD + at 2,560 x 1,600

120Hz refresh

500 nits of brightness

1,500: 1 contrast

HDR10, Dolby Vision 10.4 inch LCD

2,000 x 1,200 px PROCESSOR Snapdragon 860

Adreno 640 MediaTek Helio G80 VERSIONS 6GB / 128GB

6GB / 256GB 3GB / 32GB 4GB / 64GB REAR CAMERAS 13 MP 8 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP 8 MP BATTERY 8,720 mAh

Fast charging up to 33W 7,100 mAh

18W load SYSTEM Android 11

MIUI for Pad Android 11

Realme UI for Pad CONNECTIVITY Wifi

Bluetooth

USB type C WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

4G version DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 6.86 millimeters thick

515 grams of weight 246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9 mm

440 g OTHERS Proprietary Stylus

Four stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos Sound and Hi-Res Audio Four Dolby Atmos speakers price 499 euros 259 euros

The size of the screen and the refresh rate, factors to consider





As the specification table already anticipates, the Realme Pad is cheaper than the Xiaomi Pad 5. The size can be key, since 0.6 inches in a device of these characteristics is noticed.

The refresh rate to be able to enjoy a much more fluid experience is also affected, since the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while the Realme Pad maintains 60 Hz.

The quality of the panel in this case would be in the background, since both are built on the same technology, so the colors they would show would be similar. Logically, each manufacturer has its own configuration, but this should not be a problem.

A hardware with big differences





The Xiaomi Pad has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage. It is a solvent processor capable of executing the vast majority of tasks without too much trouble.

For its part, the Realme tablet includes the Mediatek Helio G80 accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM with 32 or 64 GB of storage. This hardware is designed to perform simple tasks and its performance is well below that of the Pad 5.

This is a decisive section, since depending on the tasks that you are going to use, you can choose a more or less solvent processor. To watch movies and series both comply.

RAM is also another key point, since the more RAM, the better the device will age, being able to extend its useful life in a simple way, although many manufacturers now opt for virtualized RAM, its performance is much lower than that offered by physics.

Video calls and accessories





Video calls are here to stay. In this case both implement a 8 megapixel main sensor which is enough for it. Keep in mind that this type of device is not intended for photography, but is an extra.

Other sections that must be taken into account is with the accessories with which they are compatible. In the case of the Xiaomi Pad 5, you can make use of the Xiaomi Smart Pen and even purchase the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard to turn your tablet into practically a computer.

Nevertheless, the Realme Pad does not have any type of accessory, which is a problem for creatives and other users. It is true that they exist stylus that are sold separately, but the feeling of integration is very different. Accessories are not essential, although it is true that they facilitate many certain processes and, therefore, improve the user experience.

Battery and fast charging





Lastly, let’s talk about something as important as drums. On these devices with such a large screen, It is essential to take into account the amperage of both batteries.

The Realme Pad has a 7,100 mAh battery and a fast charge of up to 18 W. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 5, being 0.6 inches larger, integrates 8,720 mAh with a 22.5W charger included in the box, supporting up to 33W.

In this case, the autonomy of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is better compared to its competitor, not only because of its amperage, but also because of its processor, which is more efficient. Despite being larger, it is a point to consider. It is also thicker and heavier, so everything is valuable.

Two tablets of different range

The conclusion we have reached is that they are very good options at their price. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is aimed at more demanding users, while the Realme Pad is a cheaper tablet that can be ideal for those looking to consume multimedia content without having to spend a lot of money.

The advantage of the Realme is that it has a 4G option, while Xiaomi’s are Wifi. As we say, they are differences to look at in order to choose between any of these models. The operating system of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is more careful and offers more options …