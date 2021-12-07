News comes to the temporary messages of WhatsApp, now we will have more control and privacy.

For several months we have available on WhatsApp the option to send messages that “self-destruct” after a while. Now the app is beginning to offer a novelty related to these temporary messages that it will offer to users more control and privacy.

Temporary messages allow us to have greater privacy in our WhatsApp conversations. If we activate them, after a while the messages will disappear from the conversation and they will not be accessible again.

The decision of how long a message should exist should be in your hands.

What’s new in WhatsApp temporary messages

As the company explains in a statement, have improved this feature in different ways. For one thing, this function can now be enable by default so that every time you start a new chat on WhatsApp, the messages are temporary and will self-destruct after a while. And on the other, now they offer us new durations for temporary messages: 24 hours and 90 days.

“WhatsApp users now have the option to enable temporary messages by default on all new chats. When this feature is enabled, all new individual chats that you or someone else create will be set to disappear after the duration of your choice.“.

If you choose the option to activate temporary messages in all chats, your contacts will see a message in their chats that informs that this is the configuration selected for all your WhatsApp conversations and that is not something personal with nobody. In this case, you can revert the settings and keep a conversation from a specific chat if you wish from the settings of that chat.

Until now, messages that self-destruct on WhatsApp did so after 7 days, that was the only option available. Now we have two new options, one that deletes messages in just one day and another that deletes them after three months.

To activate this option, before you could do it from each WhatsApp chat, but now you can do it from Settings> Account> Privacy> Default duration or Default message duration.

All the differences between the WhatsApp apps of iOS and Android, there are exclusive functions

Temporary messages are a nice feature, though it’s not perfect. WhatsApp recommends using it with trusted contacts, as they can always take screenshots of the conversation or copy all the content and save it forever, even if we have this function activated. Even so, it is another interesting novelty of WhatsApp that adds to those that we will see very soon in the app.

