Barely two days separate us from the expected 11-11. In the meantime some AliExpress stores have started showing us their best deals on Xiaomi products, not only shipped from China, but also from Spain.

An example of this is Xiaomi Spain Official Store, an official distribution store from Spain through AliExpress Plaza in which We can find the Xiaomi Pad 5 almost 100 euros cheaper thanks to the promotional code «D11ES50»

More offers on Xiaomi products to take advantage of the 11 of 11

In addition, in this same store you can find the Xiaomi Mi Box S on offer or the Redmi 9C at a price of just 90 euros if you use the discount code «ESD119«. And be careful, next to the offer they include a gift of Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2.

The recently presented Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will also have an important offer. Using the code «D11ES50” you can buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5GNE 6 / 128GB for only 321.90 euros or the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 8 / 128GB for 371.99 euros.

To all this, in AliExpress Plaza stores such as POCO Spain Official Store you can buy the POCO F3 for only 250 euros. For you will have to use the promotional code «D11ES50«. Without a doubt, a very good offer with shipping from Spain.