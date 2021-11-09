One of the most anticipated economic mobiles in recent times is official: the LITTLE M4 Pro 5G, which comes to take over from one of the cheapest 5G mobiles to date, the POCO M3 Pro.

Half a year later, the cheap 5G mobile landscape is more competitive than ever. To check how the POCO M4 Pro vs its competition, we have faced similar terminals: Realme 8 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Moto G50, OPPO A54 5G and OnePlus Nord N10.

Screens at the same time

The POCO M4 Pro mounts a screen practically identical to that of its predecessor except for two details. The first, that the diagonal rises almost imperceptibly to 6.6 inches; the second, that in addition to the refresh rate of 90 Hz, the touch response speed it also increases, up to 240 Hz.

The competition has put the batteries. The 90 Hz of the POCO M4 Pro is not so surprising nowadays

Although at the time of the POCO M3 Pro – which sounds distant, but it is basically half a year ago – it was very strange to find 5G mobiles that increased the refresh rate like the POCO, today it has become the norm. 90 Hz are present in most alternatives, except for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. Of course, the improved tactile response is still the exception: it is only increased by the POCO M4 Pro and the OPPO A54 5G.

Another aspect on which everyone agrees is to use an LCD panel, solving the problem of the front camera with a perforation in most cases. The only representatives of the notch that are still standing are the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and the Moto G50. Of course, not all perforations are the same: the POCO M4 Pro perforates the front camera in the center, just like the Redmi Note 10 5G. The rest pierce it in a corner of the screen.

The fastest fast charge

Speaking of processors, in the price range of the POCO M4 Pro it is normal to find mmore representation of MediaTek than Snapdragon, which is present in three of the alternatives: the Moto G50 and OPPO A54 5G with Snapdragon 480 and the OnePlus Nord N10, with Snapdragon 690.

The POCO M4 Pro is one of the first mobiles with MediaTek Dimensity 810

The POCO M4 Pro for its part mounts the MediaTek Dimensity 810, which was officially unveiled in August. Being so recent, today the mobiles that include it can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The alternatives with MediaTek (Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G) stay in the Dimensity 700, with a lower clock speed.

In the battery, it seems that the industry has found the balance point in capacity at 5,000 mAh, the figure present in the POCO M4 Pro and all its competition except the OnePlus Nord N10, whose battery is 4,300 mAh. Similar capacity, but the fastest fast charge is for the POCO M4 Pro and its 33W. The Nord N10 is hot on its heels with the 30W load, but the rest stay at 15W or 18W.

Much module and few lenses

POCO has always been a bit special with the design of its terminals, something that often affects the module for the camera. It is an open secret that the POCO M4 Pro is basically a Redmi Note 11 5G with a camera module that seems to have no end. It is large and has many elements, but the reality is somewhat simpler: it has a 50 megapixel dual camera and 8 megapixel wide angle.

In the giant module there is a camera with two lenses without macro, monochrome or bokeh.

It is a somewhat different combination than what we are used to, where the usual thing is that a macro sensor, monochrome or for portrait mode also appears, which is not present in the POCO M4 Pro. This is not necessarily a bad thing, and we will have to wait for the analyzes to see what the camera of the POCO M4 Pro is capable of, but it certainly stands out against the competition.

On the front camera, the POCO M4 Pro includes a 16 megapixel lens, which matches the resolution of the Realme 8 5G, OPPO A54 5G and OnePlus Nord N10, although it doubles the 8 megapixels of the selfie camera of the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

An interesting detail of the POCO M4 Pro is that again includes stereo speakers, something that is quite difficult to find in its price range. Of the phones in our comparison, it is only found in the OnePlus Nord N10, which was launched with a higher price.

Comparison chart

As always, we leave you with the full comparison table With all the specifications of the POCO M4 Pro and its most direct competition, so you can see at a glance what it has and what it lacks.