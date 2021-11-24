Jug of cold water for OnePlus, which sees how the specifications that its next top of the range will look like are filtered in advance, the OnePlus 10 Pro. A model that must be presented in late January or early February 2022 in China for a global launch in April and of which we already knew its renders through another leak.

The model that should command the high-end of OnePlus in the first part of the year, sees its specifications come to light. Victim of a new leak, we now know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport one of the latest Qualcomm processors, but it will also have more powerful cameras on paper and a renewed design.

New inside and also outside

91mobiles has been the medium that has echoed the leak thanks to OnLeaks on Twitter. A model that comes to succeed the OnePlus Pro that we saw at the beginning of 2021 and with respect to which it contributes slight changes in design and deeper changes in hardware.

In terms of design, OnePlus adopts similar shapes to other models in the Android range, with rounded edges and a perforated camera, while in the rear area the quadrangular camera module acquires all the prominence. The mute button and the power button appear in the right zone while the volume button appears in the left zone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive, according to OneLeaks with a 6.7-inch screen capable of offering a QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the chassis a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor accompanied by an LPDDR5 RAM and a variable storage capacity according to versions. You can choose versions of 8 and 12 GB of RAM with capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB of type UFS 3.1 respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro Screen 6.7 Inch QHD + 120 Hz Aspect ratio 20: 9 1440 x 3216 pixels Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa core (2.84 GHz, single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Graph Adreno 660 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Rear camera 64 MP main camera 48 MP wide angle 8 MP telephoto lens (up to 2x optical zoom) Frontal camera 16 MP + 2 MP Battery 5,000 mAh Certification IP68

The photographic section will be composed of three cameras 64-megapixel the main one, a 48-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens along with a 16-megapixel perforated front camera plus a secondary 2-megapixel camera. The entire set will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and there is speculation with the possibility of using 125-watt cable charging. This data is completed with the IP68 certification for water resistance.

For now these are all the data that have come to light. And although we will have to wait for the official presentation to find out, the good thing is that there is not much left and in mid-late January we should see how it becomes a reality.

Via | 91Mobiles