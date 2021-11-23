It seems unbelievable, but it has only been two years since the veto Huawei by Trump. This event led to a ban on American companies to collaborate with the Chinese brand for national security reasons.

Because of this, several companies decided to end their commercial relations, even not only in the American country. This caused certain changes in Huawei’s methodology to carry out the manufacture of its smartphones. While it is true that some of the companies have recovered the Excuse me of the United States Government to establish business again, but at first the list of them was quite worrying, as it was made up of technological giants.

Google

It would be rare to find someone with knowledge about mobile phones who was not aware of the situation between Huawei and the big G. This rupture of relations was a big change for the Asian firm, it had to learn to walk individually and without Google services.

This journey does not seem to have knocked out the Chinese brand, as developed its own operating system in China. In addition, the Huawei Nova 9 has recently been launched in Spain, proof that it is still alive and well.

Facebook

Another of the American multinationals that decided to sideline the Asia-based company. This did not generate the same chaos as in the previous case, since its consequences were not so excessive, but it was created some uncertainty.

The fact that Facebook, today known as Meta, broke any type of relationship between the two meant that software such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook itself were not available for download. Be careful, this does not mean that they cannot be installed.

Qualcomm

The reputed US chipmaker also cut off relations as a result of Trump’s veto. This resulted in the fact that during the established period the brand would not supply with their processors to Huawei.

Fortunately, Qualcomm obtained permission from the government to resume contacts with the Chinese giant. This is the main reason why the new launches of the Chinese company in Spain have a Snapdragon integrated.

ARM

One of the world’s leading chip providers announced the end of its activity with Huawei. This was initially worrisome, as it meant the end of the access to their technologies, which prevented future Kirin CPUs from borrowing the ARM architecture.

Anyway, ARM is considered a british company and it is the main reason why it has continued to hold negotiations with the Chinese company.

Intel

The goodbye to Intel was a setback for Huawei, since the processors in your laptops, which caused the Asian firm to find a new partner for it.

Again, as with Qualcomm, The United States revoked the permit established so that both could begin again to collaborate together.

Various operators

There have been many telephone operators who have echoed the veto of the United States and began to take measures. Some of them are Vodafone and Telefónica, while in the international section it was EE that excluded its phones.

These ruptures have produced that Huawei smartphones will not enjoy connection to 5G networks by them, but the company has already found other suppliers, so there is no need to worry.

