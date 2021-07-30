EFE.- The previous results of the investigation of the combination of the Russian anticovid vaccines Sputnik V and the British AstraZeneca being carried out in Azerbaijan show their high level of safety and lack of serious adverse reactions, reported today the Fund for Direct Investments of Russia (FIDR).

“The intermediate analysis of the data shows high indicators of safety of the combined use of the drugs: no serious undesirable phenomena or cases of infection with coronavirus are observed after vaccination“, Said in a statement the FIDR, which promotes and markets the Russian vaccine.

The vaccine combination was applied to a small group of 50 volunteers in Azerbaijan.

We recommend you: Novavax studies combining vaccines against Covid-19 and flu

Phases I and II of the clinical trials of this “cocktail” are scheduled to last until March 2022.

According to the Gamaleya Center, developer of Sputnik V, in a vaccine that uses different human adenoviruses as vectors in its two components, the first of them can be used as a single-dose preparation, which was given the name of Sputnik Light.

Read also: Russia begins trials to combine Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines

The Russian scientists argue that the use of two different vectors provides a longer immunity than two-dose vaccines using the same vector.

At the moment clinical studies of the combination are also being carried out in the United Arab Emirates and Argentina.

According to the FIDR, the first results of the tests carried out in Azerbaijan will be published next August.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed