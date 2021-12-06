Coldplay in Colombia: the British band will perform with Camila Cabello in Bogotá in 2022

Coldplay It is one of the most famous British alternative rock bands in the world, made up of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion; who this Monday, December 6, announced a live concert in Bogotá, Colombia.

After two years without scheduled activities, the entertainment and live events sector is preparing for 2022 with an agenda that is the ‘revenge’ for all the inhabitants of the country. The appointment with Coldplay is already dated, it will be on September 17, 2022, at the El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá.

This Monday, the band announced the dates of its second Latin American stage for its Music Of The Spheres world tour, album that they presented last October for all their fans worldwide. In addition to Colombia, they announced dates for Peru, chili and Argentina.

The dates of the second stage are as follows:

– September, 17th: Bogotá, Colombia, El Campín Stadium

– September 20: Lima, Peru, National Stadium

– September 23: Santiago, Chile, National Stadium

– October 25: Buenos Aires, Argentina, Rivel Plate Stadium

For the first three dates, the band led by Chris martin revealed that they will bring Camila Cabello, former Fifth Harmony member, as the opening act. While in the Buenos Aires concert the guest will be HER.

Ticket office in Colombia

As reported by Ocesa Colombia, the tickets to see Coldplay live on September 17, 2022, will begin to be sold in mid-December 2021. The entire ticket office will go on sale to the general public. Wednesday, December 15 at 10:00 am, and they can be purchased through the Eticket page.

There will also be presale exclusively for cardholders of Grupo Aval banks, which will begin on Monday, December 13 at 10:00 am, until Tuesday, December 14 at 11:59 pm

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately the reason we exist as a band. We have been planning this tour for years and we are very excited to play songs from all our time together, “the British band posted on their social media. Additionally, they confirmed that they will continue to add more dates around the world.

Tickets for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour They have already been sold in other countries that were announced in the first stage, when many believed that Colombia was going to stay outside the Latin American countries visited by the band. The Tour starts next March 18th from 2022 with the band’s first show in Costa Rica, before traveling to Dominican Republic, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and United Kingdom; after that they will return for the second stage concerts.

These presentations, as announced by the anda since 2019, are committed to supporting causes that are beneficial for the care of the environment. That is why the Music Of The Spheres World Tour it is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments which can be seen in detail on the band’s official website.

The last time the band was performing in Colombia was in 2016 when they toured ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’ and they went through countries such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico and, for the first time, they arrived in Peru. In our country, they performed on April 13, 2016 at the El Campín Stadium.

