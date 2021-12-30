In terms of revenue, this sector reached 32,229 million pesos last year, that is, 4.4% higher compared to 2019, in addition Mexico is the 12th country in the world that spends the most on video games, according to the online training platform, Digital Weeks.

Coca Cola knows that the potential of this industry is very promising. For this reason, from his marketing area he seeks to get in little by little, each time in a more natural way. Betting on these three pillars – music, football and gaming – as the basis of its marketing strategy gives the soft drink the possibility of reaching the target consumer who is in contexts of enjoyment in which it interacts with people who share common interests. .

The first tests

On September 27, the brand launched the campaign ‘We are a Coca Cola Away’, which combines the real with the virtual. It is a metaphor that questions what would happen if Coca Cola, as a symbol of union, could unite universes destined to be separate. The audiovisual piece features three renowned players: DJ Alan Walker, Team Liquid’s Aerial Powers and Average Jonas.

For this initiative, the brand partnered with the advertising agency BETC London, as well as the prominent film director Daniel Wolfe and Mathematic, a production company specializing in games and CGI (Computer Generated Imagery). The campaign featured executions on social and digital networks.

In Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, Coca Cola invited consumers to search for 25 hidden codes in audiovisuals and through an alliance with the Brand Partnership Studio on Twitch, the interactive live streaming service, the creators of games unlocked ten more codes, during live broadcasts on the platform’s channels. Consumers who found the hidden codes received prizes such as collectible arts of the campaign characters and Twitch Bits, a virtual good that is used to show support for Twitch streamers.

“We work with some partners and not only with the creative agency. We also have within Coca Cola a team of experts who are dedicated to mapping who the potential partners and players are, according to the impact they can achieve both quantitatively and qualitatively. They see that their profile is in tune with what the brand wants to communicate from gaming “, Meza mentions.

In this sense, Diana Dávila, a research professor at the Anahuac University, assures that advertising is playing a very important role, after the pandemic because there has been a change known as marketing 4.0, that is, nothing escapes from the channels digital.

“There is beginning to be a mix between online and offline and we see greater participation in channels or platforms that did not exist before or that were not used. The trend is to make budgets more efficient and effective, but measurable and focused on a particular target ”, explains the specialist.

By 2022, Coca Cola will seek to reach more gamers. The strategy is to continue with alliances, in addition to Twitch and they are currently in talks with some video game producers. “We will continue to work with players who in some way act as influencers within the community gamer. We plan to do some activations throughout the year ”, details the VP.