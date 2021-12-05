Andrew Cuomo, 63, was forced to resign as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He denied doing anything wrong.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of the new information that came to light about his involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement.

“We hired a respected law firm to do the review and we fired them, effective immediately,” he added. The network did not provide details on the new information.

In a statement on Twitter, Cuomo, 51, said he was disappointed. “This is not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he said.

In journalism it is considered a violation of ethics to use one’s position to defend a personal cause or to carry out investigations for personal reasons.

Cuomo was initially suspended after New York Attorney General Letitia James posted texts and other messages in which she sought to use her own media sources to obtain information about the case and the women involved in it.

A criminal complaint was filed on October 29 charging Andrew Cuomo with a minor sex offense in a New York court.

Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, gained national fame last year during the COVID-19 outbreak for his reports on how New York was dealing with the outbreak, often appearing on his brother’s show at the time.