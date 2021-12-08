One of the great changes brought about by the health contingency for companies and their collaborators was the adaptation to new ways of working, facing the need to maintain availability, operational continuity, quality and value of their services for consumers. Ricardo Renteria, Head of Enterprise GTM, AWS Latam, explained during the Forbes Talk, My own company with world-class technology by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At the beginning of the pandemic, more than 90% of companies had to adapt their processes so that their employees could work from home, according to data from INEGI. Currently, more than 80% of companies hold virtual collaborative meetings.

Thus, work in any place, role and time will remain a trend in the future, so companies must consider elements that ensure and allow the availability of their applications and services to maintain continuity in their operation, he explained.

In this context, the use of technology is essential, particularly when talking about cloud platforms. Businesses “require flexible and scalable computing assets, and this is what cloud computing platforms allow.”

He mentioned that in the case of AWS, they have worked with the recruiting company HAYS, and through their Amazon WorkSpaces solution, they managed to move more than 300 people to a remote work environment in four days.

“The agility to change and react, the continuity to maintain services and, above all, ensure the information of our processes, employees and consumers, are the three elements that we see as priorities”, he concluded.

Finally, he recommended that companies consider four aspects when looking for a cloud solution • Agility. Managed services that are easy to manage, plus the cloud allows you to experiment, explore and adapt new processes in an agile and dynamic way. • Reliability in services. Bet on a platform distributed worldwide that allows you to have services in minutes and keep them always in operation. • Cost optimization. By experimenting quickly to get the right balance of a service against value added to customers. • Security. Faced with new threats, the protection and availability of information is essential.

