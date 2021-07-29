Ana Karen, José Alberto and Luis Ángel González Moreno were murdered by alleged members of the CJNG in an alleged confusion (Photo: Facebook @ Javier Armenta)

The Jalisco prosecutor, Octavio Solís, has informed in a press conference that three arrest warrants have been issued for the crime of the González Moreno brothers, who were murdered last May, in an act of confusion of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“To refer to them in a very general way, since they are matters that require secrecy, as required by law, I can mention very briefly that we have three arrest warrants,” he said.

Relatives of missing persons hold up photos of their loved ones during a march to demand justice for the siblings Jose Alberto, Ana Karen and Luis Angel Gonzalez Moreno, who were abducted and killed by unknown assailants, according to local media, in Guadalajara, in Jalisco state, Mexico May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Fernando Carranza

Last May, Ana Karen, 24 years old; Jose Alberto, 29 and Luis Angel González Moreno, 32, joined the overflowing list of homicides that occurred in the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The three brothers were murdered in the purest narco style: with excessive violence and trying to intimidate the government.

The victims were at their home in the San Andrés neighborhood, in Guadalajara, when they were picked up by a command of eight people, allegedly members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), on Friday, May 7. Two days later, and in the solitude of the highway that goes to San Cristóbal de la Barranca, the bodies of the victims were found dead. The State Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that there is a possibility that they confused the young people.

An indication that the authorities considered relevant is the attack on staff of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), registered the same night as the kidnapping of the youths.

Half an hour apart, a group of CJNG men attacked an FGR van in Tlaquepaque, a tourist center near Guadalajara. The elements escorted a person, whose domicile was close to that of the brothers Gonzalez Moreno, so the criminal group could have been mistaken from home.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office has not wanted to rule out that it was a direct attack against young people.

One of the most controversial points of the investigation is related to the finding a canvas with a message, abandoned next to the bodies of the brothers: “For the government: This is going to happen to all those in the government who are sent in civilian clothes and in private cars, learn to respect. Don’t be sold! We are fucking Mexicans. Sold sell country! Do you want respect? Give respect, wear uniforms and government cars because the SAME IS GOING TO HAPPEN to all those who are civilians. ” [sic] it was read.

One of the brothers, Jose Alberto Gonzalez He was a geography student at the CUCSH of the University of Guadalajara; his computer was destroyed by criminals. The oldest, Luis Angel Gonzalez he planned to start a screen printing business. He had dropped out of his music studies out of necessity. Ana Karen, the youngest of all, worked in a company in the automotive sector. He wanted to study Biology and Veterinary Medicine, the newspaper reported Mural.

Jalisco has also been in the public eye for the kidnapping and murder of three film students dissolved in acid, in 2018. Salomón Aceves, 25 years old; Jesús Daniel Díaz, 20, and Marco Ávalos, 20, were mistaken for members of the Nueva Plaza Cartel, a rival of the CJNG.

KEEP READING:

The murder of the González Moreno brothers may be due to a confusion: Jalisco prosecutor