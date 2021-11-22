Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers that we can find today. It may have been your preferred option for years, but if you’ve recently made the leap to Windows 11, you should consider activating a specific mode for the new Microsoft operating system.

Google Chrome’s Windows 11 mode doesn’t offer performance improvements or new features, but it does provide a more harmonious visual experience. It is about matching the appearance of the desktop browser with the rest of the applications and windows that are displayed on the screen.

Precisely, one of the most outstanding design features of Windows 11 has to do with windows. These now look more modern thanks to their rounded corners. However, it is the developers who should allow their applications to be displayed in this way.

Outdated programs still show straight edges, something that works against when it comes to maintaining aesthetic harmony. Google Chrome, in version 96, already has the ability to display in the style of the new OS, but users must activate this possibility manually.

How to activate Windows 11 mode in Google Chrome?

Google Chrome with rounded window borders in Windows 11

Activating this mode and taking advantage of the most up-to-date appearance in Windows 11 is very easy. First make sure you have the updated browser. To do this, click on the three dots in the upper right corner to open the context menu. Choose Help and later Google Chrome information.

The browser will connect to Google’s servers and update itself. Once you have installed Chrome 96 (it may have been automatically updated before) follow the steps below to activate this experimental feature.

Open Google Chrome.

Writes chrome: // flags in the address bar and press Enter .

in the address bar and press . In the box Search flags writes Windows 11 .

. On Windows 11 Style Menus Choose Enabled.

Click on Relaunch or Restart to restart the browser.

Ready! Once you start your browser you can take advantage of this exclusive feature of the Windows 11 interface. Version 96 also comes with improvements to the cache system, custom zoom for web pages and more.