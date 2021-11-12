Before the start of the sports fair, which will be held in February 2022, the organizing authorities carry out strict measures to avoid contagion and control any outbreak; this is how these two cases were identified.

Huang Chun told a news conference that the athletes who tested positive were transferred to hotels for quarantine. He also detailed that the first infected individual will stay in his room, eat and travel in vehicles alone; Regarding the second case, it was said that he was a close contact of the first athlete, but no details were given about his nationality.

Reuters notes that a widespread Games-related outbreak would hurt China’s record on rapid containment as it has chosen to maintain a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19.