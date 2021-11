Juventus forward Federico Chiesa will be absent until the Christmas break due to a left thigh injury, the Italian club announced on Sunday.

The international with the ‘Azzurra’ only played the first half of the match lost by Juve at home to Atalanta (1-0) on Saturday.

The Turin club, eighth in the Serie A table, will play its last game before the break on December 22 and will return to competition on January 6.

td / fbx / iga