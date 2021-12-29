The blows against the walls at the Monaco Grand Prix or the collisions in the first corner of Monza have consequences, not only in the sporting results, but also in the economic and financial results of the Formula 1 teams.

Regardless of who is to blame for the incidents (mechanics, rivals, design, covers or strategy), the truth is that the greatest responsibility falls on the pilots.

Mazepin, Verstappen, Hamilton, Pérez? Who is the pilot who made his team spend the most dollars to repair the units?

The Netherlands F1 site Maximaal published this Wednesday, December 29, a statistical study that analyzes the “cost” of Formula 1 drivers.

The report details who are the drivers who damaged their car the most during the season.

To the surprise of many, the main position did not go to Nikita Mazepin, Yuki Tsunoda or Lance Stroll, some of whom said present in most of the incidents.

He occupied the first place Mick schumacherThat’s right, the son of the multiple Formula 1 world champion (Michael Schumacher) and who reached the top flight with the antecedent of being a driver classified as “neat”.

Mick was the protagonist of several accidents and blows during the 2021 season. One of the most shocking occurred in a free practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, when he lost control of his Haas and crashed it into the outer limit.

To repair it throughout the year, the United States team had to spend $ 4,733,800.

After Schumacher, the second most “expensive” for the teams was Charles Leclerc, a driver who generated repair costs for Ferrari of $ 4,546,000.

One of the most remembered indicents is that of Monaco, when he had in the pole position and he went off track.

Third on the list is someone Red Bull Racing can’t complain too much about the expense: Max Verstappen, the season champion.

The Verstappen car fixes demanded $ 4,369,660.

The two most shocking collisions of the Dutchman were starred together with his rival until the end, Lewis Hamilton, at the Silverstone and Monza Grand Prix.

The drivers who crashed the least in 2021 were those of Alpine Renault: the Spanish Fernando Alonso and the French Esteban Ocon.

Checo Pérez, meanwhile, ranked 15th, with a collision expense of $ 1,055,000 for his Red Bull.

