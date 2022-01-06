Check out the new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West!

Next February will finally arrive Horizon Forbidden West to PS4 and PS5. Thus, Today a new trailer of the next Guerrilla Games work has been published, which is focused on giving us an exciting look at the world that we can explore in a matter of weeks.

This preview introduces us to the different tribes that we can find in the game. Each one dominates a particular region, has its own culture, and the closer we get to the west, the more violent they are. This was what was commented on the matter:

“The people of the world of Horizon are divided into tribes, each of which has its own history and traditions. As Aloy travels to the Forbidden West, she will meet even more attractive characters … ”

Horizon Forbidden West It will be available on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. In related topics, a new Horizon game has been revealed, which will arrive on PSVR 2. Likewise, this sequel already has an official ranking.

Editor’s Note:

One of the most interesting aspects of the first Horizon was its world. The different tribes, and the way they dominate a certain region. In this way, the sequel seems to expand this concept in a fundamental way, making room for more charismatic characters.

Via: PlayStation