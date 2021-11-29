Ultra-resistant mobiles or rugged They grow in number with the new phone from Crosscall, the French firm specialized in this type of off-road mobile: the Crosscall Action-X5 is now official. Durable, almost anything tested and with technical specifications of a high enough level to be a rugged.

The “curse of the broken screen” is a catastrophe that happened to almost all of us: it is enough that the phone is dropped from the smallest height so that, when lifting it from the ground, we discover that the panel has completely splintered. Against that there are covers and, above all, very careful, but also mobiles that specialize in endurance. Right where Crosscal, a European manufacturer presenting a new “beast”, has become strong.

Crosscall Action-X5 datasheet

Crosscall Action-X5 SCREEN 5.45 inch IPS LCD (18: 9) 720 x 1,440 pixel resolution (HD +) PROCESSOR Snapdragon 662

Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4GB STORAGE 64 GB + microSD up to 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA 48 megapixel main, f / 1.8 aperture, 80º width

13 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.4 aperture, 120º width FRONTAL CAMERA 12 megapixels, 120º amplitude BATTERY 4,850 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G LTE

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB-C 2.0

3.5 mm jack OTHERS IP68 protection

US MIL-STD-810H military certification

FM Radio

SOS function

Two customizable buttons

X-Link attachment system DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.5 x 77.8 x 13.35mm 235.5 grams PRICE 549.90 euros

Proof of everything they throw at it

To be ultra-resistant, you need a robust body and a screen that not only withstands blows, but also falls from sufficient height. It even requires protection against dust and water IP68; protection to which the Crosscall Action-X5 adds the US MIL-STD-810H military certification.

Okay, the phone can withstand almost all possible inclement weather. But how about its technical characteristics? The usual thing in an ultra-resistant mobile is that this one does not present a high-end hardware, something that the Crosscall Action-X5 fully complies with: Snapdragon 662, 4/64 GB, 5.43-inch screen and HD + resolution for an IPS LCD panel.

The Crosscall Action-X5 includes dual SIM and dispenses with 5G to offer 4G and dual-band WiFi (without WiFi 6). It has NFC, FM radio, 3.5 mm jack and it offers a 4,850 mAh battery that should be enough for a comfortable couple of days of use. The hardware is contained enough not to waste mAh, at least on paper.

When it comes to photographic capture, the Crosscall Action-X5 includes dual rear camera with 48 megapixel main sensor and 13 megapixel wide angle. Both offer video stabilization, recording at a maximum of 1080p, and include a 13-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens.

Resistance is the biggest claim of the phone, also that it is “contained in dimensions and weight” to be an ultra-resistant mobile. The Crosscall Action-X5 comes standard with Android 11 and offers extreme software cleaning except for a handful of Crosscall’s own apps; like the camera and a practical Walkie-Talkie.

Crosscall Action-X5 price and availability

The mobile is already official and can be purchased in the brand’s Spanish store. The Crosscall Action-X5 currently costs 549.90 euros.