The renowned Digital Chat Station is the one who has opened the ban on the imagination and makes us think about what may be to come. We are just a month away from the possible presentation date of Xiaomi’s high-end range and it is surprising not to have too much information about its design, which causes even more attention in the changes that the firm is carrying out.

Circular camera?

One of the rumors that is gaining momentum has to do with the round-shaped lenses for the back. A super module that we have already seen in the form of a patent or concept and that could have been reserved for the renewed Xiaomi 12. Who knows if with a more powerful telephoto sensor, a single lens that performs several functions with the change of optics or other surprises mentioned in the past. A jump that, as recently pointed out, could be accompanied by Leica, since the contract of the prestigious photographic brand has ended with Huawei.