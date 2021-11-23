Nov 22, 2021 at 7:25 PM CET

EFE.

Michael Carrick, Manchester United interim coach, praised the strengths of Villarreal, his rival this Tuesday in the Champions League, and said they respect them a lot: “They are a great team,” said the Englishman in the preview.

“Very organized, with a great coach. This is a very different match from the final of the Europa League. I remember that they played well and that we were able to stop them in many moments of the game. The way we lost hurt a lot, but it must be said that that night we were not well, “admitted Carrick at a press conference.

“Villarreal have technically very good players, fast and who get into the area very easily. They are a very balanced team. We respect them a lot,” he stressed.

Right now, with four games played, Villarreal and Manchester United share the group lead with seven points. “We will go with the plan of leaving the party as leaders. It is a very important game for both teams“, he sentenced.