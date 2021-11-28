CDPR is confident they can fix Cyberpunk 2077

One year later, and CD Projekt Red has not yet fixed many of the problems that persist in Cyberpunk 2077. As you surely already know, CDPR delayed its next-generation version, as well as all the DLC content that they had planned to launch, however, its authors remain confident that they will eventually be able to turn the matter around and offer us a game worthy of all the hype that was made of it.

Talking to the Polish newspaper, Rzeczpospolita, Adam Kiciński, President of CDPR, offered new information on the state of the game:

“We are constantly working on updates, plus we are also making the next-gen version of the game. Sure, the original release taught us a lot. It gave us the motivation to make all these changes that will make us better in the future. We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will continue to sell for years – especially as the hardware becomes more powerful over time and we improve the game. “

Obviously, it was to be expected that Kiciński I was going to say this kind of thing but who knows? Maybe CDPR surprise us and by 2022 we will have a Cyberpunk 2077 that it does meet all of our expectations.

Editor’s note: It was a shame what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, but at least we can hope that CDPR will not make such mistakes again in the future. There is a lot of talent within the studio, and surely Cyberpunk 2077 will end up being a good game. Let’s just hope they don’t take too long to fix it.

Via: VGC