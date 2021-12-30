The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reported that former PRI leader Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre was arrested, who was wanted for his probable participation in the crime of human trafficking, in its form of sexual exploitation.

“After a search warrant requested and obtained by the Public Ministry of the Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes, agents of the Investigative Police learned from Cuauhtémoc N,” the Prosecutor’s Office mentioned in their social networks.

