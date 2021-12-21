

Dec 21, 2021 at 09:00 CET



Edinson cavani It is a priority objective of a Barcelona orphan of a center forward after the withdrawal of Kun Agüero. The player has hardly had any chances at Manchester United since Cristiano Ronaldo landed. Cavani was already very close to landing A year ago at Atlético de Madrid, but the 10 million euros that he was asking for his token finally made him sign for the Red Devils.

The player would join a club who is in trouble due to the injuries of Memphis, Braithwaite and the withdrawal of Agüero. He is a proven player, with a lot of goals despite his seniority and with first-rate international experience. The Blaugrana club has been opting for this way before the clear intention of the footballer to wear the Blaugrana shirt and the negotiating facilities that the Uruguayan has given.

If Cavani manages to regain his form, Barça will have achieved one of the best investments in the winter market. This type of incorporation is usually neglected, but seeing the circumstances of Xavi’s squad, all help is good. Dani Alves will also join the full-time squad in January looking for the same as Edinson: to go high in a World Cup.

It is not the only option

Despite everything, Barça does not handle the Cavani option as the only one in the center forward position. The Blaugrana club has surveyed the assignments of several players and is waiting to hear the responses from the clubs. One of the footballers who also welcomed the arrival at Barça is Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who wants much more prominence.

What Barça is clear about is that all the strikers surveyed want to be assured of ownership at the Camp Nou, something that a priori should happen since Barça does not have ‘9’ cigars apart from Luuk de Jong. The Dutchman already knows that he will have to look for a team from January, but Barça will also recover Braithwaite in the coming weeks and the Danish, along with Memphis, they could be eligible for this position during the second round of the championship.