Alberto Ruiz Gallardón reads a message from the Royal House that stresses “the need for international collaboration” against the pandemic

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, 30 (EUROPA PRESS)

The former Minister of Justice and former Mayor of Madrid Alberto Ruiz Gallardón has read this Tuesday an official message from the Royal Household in which King Felipe VI has highlighted the “solidarity” and “commitment” of Spain in the international donation of vaccines.

It was during the inauguration of the XXVI Plenary Meeting of the Fundación Círculo de Montevideo in Santiago, which he excused his presence for reasons of “prior commitments”, as Gallardón explained.

Different authorities have attended this event, held in the Fontán Building of the City of Culture, such as the former presidents of Uruguay and Spain Julio María Sanguinetti and Felipe González, respectively; the head of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; and the mayor of the Galician capital, Xosé Sánchez Bugallo.

In this message read by the former minister, the head of state has stressed “the need for international collaboration” to address the pandemic, for which he has claimed that Spain has already delivered “30 million doses” to the multilateral COVAX mechanism of the 50 million that it promised to send until “the first quarter of 2022.”

“It is one of the countries that has most demonstrated its solidarity in this way. It has been done mainly to our sister region of Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Felipe VI in the same text, in which he placed Spain as “first and the main donor of the European Union and second worldwide “.

Similarly, Felipe VI has focused on the importance of “sharing knowledge to achieve the advancement of science and society.” For this reason, he has underlined how the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) released the patent for the serological test for the detection of covid-19.

“GREEN AND DIGITAL FUTURE”

For Felipe VI, the pandemic now leaves a “complex scenario” before which the international community is committed “to a green and digital future.” “The post-pandemic recovery must be fair, transparent and sustainable, which must count on everyone for the development of the new generations,” he added.

In this context, the monarch – through Gallardón – has congratulated the Circle of Montevideo for its 25th anniversary and thanked the organization of this forum for “intellectual reflection and debate”, offering “responses to debates from a vision broad and inclusive “.

“The proposals that will come out of this day will be of interest to world leaders and civil society,” he assured in his message, which concluded with a greeting “with great affection.”