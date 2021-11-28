

Nov 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM CET



The Manchester United visit to the leader of the Premier in the great match of the day in England, also the last of Michael Carrick commanding the red devils. English is expected to be replaced in the next few days by German Ralf Rangnick. Fate has wanted United to face one of his disciples before the arrival of the new coach: Tomas Tuchel.

Chelsea arrives in top form and as a great favorite. The 4-0 win against Juventus was a demonstration of the power of the ‘blues’, who could also win back Lukaku for the call. Kovacic, Kanté and Chilwell They will be out, the latter after suffering a serious knee injury. Despite their superiority in the table, twelve points separate them, the Londoners accumulate seven Premier matches without beating United.

The Mancunians arrive after a soothing victory in the Champions League against Villarreal, but with losses in defense. Maguire, Varane and Shaw will be low. Carrick is expected to trust the good performance of Sancho during the week, what Cristiano Ronaldo lead the attack and what Bruno fernandes try to break your jinx this year: add 14 games without scoring. Few better venues to vindicate yourself than Stamford Bridge.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Werner, Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles; McTominay, Van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes; Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho.