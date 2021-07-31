América Móvil, Carlos Slim’s telecommunications conglomerate, successfully launched the Star One D2 this Friday afternoon, a satellite that will guarantee the supply of new satellite capacity in Brazil and Latin America.

The mission, which took off from French Guyana, embarks the sixth asset in the constellation of the business group.

This launch coordinated by Claro Brasil, América Móvil’s affiliate in that market, has a wide spectrum of bands to increase capacity and expand Telecommunications coverage in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and all of Latin America, informed Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board América Móvil board of directors.

“Successful launch! Pending arrival and placement in orbit, deployment of panels and establishment of communication with the Star One control center. Congratulations! @americamovil@embratel Y @clarobrasilHe posted on Twitter.

Embratel, which is the largest telecommunications provider in Brazil and is part of Claro, reported that the Ku band will be used especially to expand the capacities aimed at its parabolic antennas, pay TV demands and business connectivity. Meanwhile, the Ka Band will be used mainly in the expansion of backhaul of cellular telephony, as well as to increase the performance of data applications and Internet in the business market.

“We are very happy with the successful launch of the Star One D2, the largest satellite in our fleet, with which we will strengthen our market leadership, providing more resources and capacity for telecommunications in Brazil and Latin America,” said José Félix, president Claro in Brazil, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. “With today’s announcement, we reaffirm our commitment to the country and the region.”

The Star One D2 complements the Embratel fleet, which had five other satellites in geostationary orbit (Star One D1, C1, C2, C3 and C4).

With a power of 19.3 KW and a weight of 7 tons, the Star One D2 occupies the orbital position of 70 ° W and is equipped with 28 transponders (receivers and signal transmitters) in Band C, 24 transponders in Ku Band and payloads in Band Ka and Band X.

“The new satellite will allow us to expand our operation with clients in the region, as it will provide greater capacity for data transmissions in general and for our cell phone structure (backhaul), helping to expand mobile services,” explained José.

Formoso, CEO of Embratel.

With the Ka Band, the Star One D2 will meet the demands of cell phone backhaul while complementing a coverage similar to that available in the Star One D1, expanding the Internet and Business broadband offerings, to a large extent of the Brazilian territory,

in addition to allowing the use of corporate applications with high quality data transmission.

The C and Ku Bands will also complement the data, video and high-speed internet offers for government bodies and large companies operating in Mexico, as well as in Central and South America, in addition to expanding the cellular backhaul networks already existing in the region. Ku band through other satellites of the Embratel fleet. The Ku Band may also be used for the migration of TVRO signals, currently transmitted in Band C, which will allow meeting the conditions foreseen for the future implementation of 5G in Brazil.

Likewise, it will allow the transmission of signals for pay television, since Band C will guarantee the maintenance and distribution of signals to allow an increase in the supply of content from affiliates of large TV stations in the broadcast segment.

The services of the Star One D2 can already be contracted by companies and government bodies. “The delivery of capacity will begin from the start of the commercial operation phase of the satellite, which will take place from October 2021,” said Lincoln Oliveira, director of the Embratel Satellite Unit.

