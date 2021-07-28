After a year of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the XXXII Summer Olympic Games are held in Tokyo and they are an Olympics full of first times, for example, five new sports were released such as Olympic disciplines, Karate, Surf, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, Basketball 3 × 3; and it is also the first time that CBD is not considered a banned substance for Olympic competitors.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Association removed Cannabidiol from its list of banned substances, but only CBD out of the more than 400 known cannabinoids is allowed. This means that the consumption of cannabis is still prohibited, for example we have the American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, who missed the Olympic Games being one of the favorites to win in the 100-meter race, because she tested positive for THC in a control test. The World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA, places so much emphasis on this division that it even gives cannabinoids their own category in the list of substances, the groups are: stimulants, narcotics, glucocorticoids and cannabinoids.

CBD is the only excluded cannabinoid and its use among athletes is not new, in places where its consumption is legal, such as the United States, leagues such as the NFL or the UFC allow their players to use this cannabinoid to reduce the effects on the body. of the practice of these high-impact disciplines. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effect, CBD has become one of the most popular recovery therapies among athletes.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

According to a survey carried out by the specialized cannabis agency, New Frontier Data, 2% of CBD consumers in the European market seek this cannabinoid solely for its benefits when exercising. Whether through creams, vaporizers, edible oils or transdermal patches, of European athletes who take CBD, 40% do so to manage some type of pain, 31% to improve sleep quality and 26% to reduce anxiety , all these factors have been shown to have a positive impact on sports performance.

During the Olympic Games, athletes who so choose may use CBD to regain their muscle capacities or to manage the anxiety that competitions can produce even during the events, but they must be very careful with the source from which they obtain it. Any amount of THC detected in your body will be equivalent to being disqualified, so CBD has to be an isolated and pure cannabinoid.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Twitter: @anicannmx

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.