Call of Duty and Battlefield dominated sales in November

November was a time of year packed with all kinds of releases. At the beginning of last month we had Call of Duty: Vanguard, while a few weeks later came Battlefield 2042 accompanied by the remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl and on the side of Xbox we had Forza Horizon 5. How well did each of these games do? Here we present the official figures.

NPD, an agency in charge of monitoring video game software and hardware sales in the U.S, revealed that Call of Duty and Battlefield 2042 were the games that dominated the November sales charts in North America, while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl they had to settle for a decent third place.

For the consoles section, Matt piscatella, analyst of the NPD Group, He mentioned that hardware sales this year decreased by as much as 38%. This is due to the lack of chips and microcomponents necessary for the manufacture of these devices.

Editor’s note: Surprisingly, CoD: Vanguard failed to outperform Black Ops Cold War, which is hardly the case with this franchise. Typically, each new CoD tends to rank to the top of sales, particularly during its first month of launch. Could it be that the controversy with Activision Blizzard has something to do with it?

Via: NPD Group