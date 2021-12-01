During December, Warzone will live one of its most important moments since its launch. The battle royale will receive, at last, a completely new map. And by “completely” we mean a scenario that is not inspired in any way by Verdansk. His name is Boiler, and Raven Software has shared a trailer and an extensive gallery of images to make it known in great detail. In short, it is very different from the current map.

Caldera is set in the Pacific during World War II. Thus, you will see buildings and other types of constructions according to the time. Given the location of the territory, you will be able to observe a tropical environment where green vegetation predominates in practically the entire island. There are also places with waterfalls and even ruins of ancient civilizations. In general, Caldera is perceived as a much more attractive place.

According to Raven Software, they took into account the opinion of their community when designing the new map of Warzone. “Caldera has 15 huge areas unique to explore and combat as soon as Operation Vulcan begins. There are also hundreds of minor points of interest to investigate and that you can take advantage of to get tactical advantages, “they add. To support the above, they shared a topographic aerial view where you can see all the areas available in Caldera. You better learn them now :

It is also known that Caldera is slightly larger than Verdansk. Another great novelty is that Warzone will embrace the aerial combat thanks to the incorporation of planes. Without a doubt, it is an addition that adds variety to the playable experience. Not only those who have the opportunity to fly, but also those on the ground, as it will be possible to rely on the new anti-aircraft vehicles to shoot down planes.

Finally, it is important that you bear in mind that Warzone will have some important changes in terms of gameplay is concerned. Beyond including the weapons of Vanguard, from @CharlieINTEL collect what the proximity sensor and the Dead Silence, used by many players, will suffer nerf.

When can you venture into Caldera? The new map will be available from December 9. However, if you bought Call of duty: Vanguard, you will be able to access from December 8. Those days also debuts Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system Warzone. Below is an image gallery of Caldera: