The Cabify subscription model has approved the trial period. After the announcement last June of the new rate for loyal users, the unicorn of multimodality has decided to move to bigger words. From today, and for now only in the Community of Madrid, the service known as Cabify Go! is now available to all users who want to join.

Tested with some 40,000 users in an initial phase, from Cabify they point out that the test for almost 6 months was a success to shuffle the different options that they held from the technology. Now, and after the testing phase, Cabify Go! will have a monthly price of 4.95 euros -Low of the 6.95 euros of the initials in the test phase.

Is it a flat rate? Not so fast, Cabify’s goal to launch this service is to create a lasting relationship between both parties. Also beat strong competition that bids for take your place in the multimodality business and in the attention of users.

In this way, the service works as a form of subscription that lowers the price of the different services of the company. Those who access this option will have a 10% discount in Cabify, How Soon, Kids, Group and Plus.

The company also points out that this service has the vocation of pushing customers to the rest of the company’s mobility platforms. And do it in the most convincing way possible: through price. Subscribing users will thus have a 30% discount on motorcycle rentals. Also on scooters and cars from Wible, with a maximum discount per trip of € 5 and a maximum of 10 trips per month. As well as the next offers that the company launches.

Who assumes the discount? In a context in which the activity of drivers and platform employees hangs by a thread, it is worth wondering about the price reductions. From Cabify they point out that, like the rest of the offers, these are assumed by the company. And this is an important piece of information, since the subscribers of the offer will be exempt from high demand supplements. Not so much so the drivers who, regardless of the user’s agreement, will continue to benefit from one of the rates that report the most returns.

Madrid was the city chosen for Cabify for its test base –after all it is where its headquarters are located–, but the idea of ​​the technology company is to extend the service to the rest of the regions. Both from Spain in the rest of its 11 locations, as well as from Latin America.

In fact, its large presence in Latin America and the success of the service after the pandemic suggest that Cabify Go! it will have one of its first appointments on the other side of the Atlantic after its expansion in Madrid.

With the 10-year anniversary of the technology, the data for 2021 and 2020 pointed to the business in Mexico, Brazil and the others six countries in which they operate had taken off with more force than in Spain. It is the division of companies that, for the moment, weighs down the activity in its place of origin.

Cabify launches a very common model in a sector with great competition

The monthly subscription model to access discounts on the different services of multimodal transport platforms is not new. Since the integration of services began to be a reality in companies in this sector, the idea of ​​a subscription –inherited from Netflix model– has always been heard in the sector.

It was a product that could only be launched at a time when market penetration was strong enough to be able to take a reduction in very tight prices; Some that have risen over the years together with the greater penetration of the business model in the sector.

Cabify joins a proposal from Uber and Lyft that premiered in the United States for the mobility division. And still pending to expand to the rest of the regions. Uber Eats, just like Glovo, also launched its subscription with the idea of ​​taking advantage of the success of the delivery after the pandemic. However, it has been the scooter sector with Lime with its 40% savings proposal or Spin that has deepened the most in the subscription model to attract a highly polarized user.