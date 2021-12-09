If 11.11 was commercially known as singles day, 12.12 is known as couples’ day. And yes, it is also a date that some companies launch new discount campaigns, like this one that we bring you from KeysWorlds, with the best software at the best price.

Maybe you missed the opportunity to buy during Black Friday, CyberMonday or 11.11 itself but now you can also benefit from up to 58% discount on all Microsoft licenses thanks to KeysWorlds 12/12 offers. And not only that, if you buy an Office license, They give you one of Windows 10 or Windows 11. The perfect formula to leave your equipment in optimal condition.

Special offers on Office and Windows from 12.12

Microsoft Office 2019 Pro It has a price in KeysWorlds of 58.99 euros. During the 12.12 pYou can get it from 30.09 euros plus a free Windows 10 or Windows 11 license.

Microsoft Office 2021 Pro It has a regular price at KeysWorlds of € 79.98. However, tohour part of the 42.11 euros also with Windows 10 or Windows 11 totally free.

Microsoft Office 2016 Pro of the usual 44.69 euros, at prices starting from 22.70 euros. Also with Windows 10 and Windows 11 for free.

Windows licenses with a 52% discount

Using the discount code KWS52, you can benefit from a 52% discount about the official price. Take a look at the versions.

Windows 10 pro and Windows 10 home from only 7 euros using the code KWS52.

Microsoft Office with a 58% discount

Perhaps the most versatile suite of applications in the world. No matter what operating system you use, Microsoft Office allows you to unleash the full potential of your computer. Using the code KWS58 you can enjoy a 58% discount on any version of Office.

58% discount on many more products

Keysworlds: easy to buy, easy to pay

Keysworlds has extensive experience in the management and distribution of software licenses, offering an excellent service that guarantees 100% consumer satisfaction. Once you place your order, you will receive the code to redeem the license in a few minutes in your email. Another of its advantages is its ease in terms of payment methods. Accepts PayPal, bank transfer and credit or debit cards.

Satisfaction guarantee

Keysworlds ensures that each license sold is fully valid and should a problem occur, it will be fully refunded without loss or additional cost.

In addition, and finally, the customer service is available 24/7 (support@keysworlds.com) so, in case of mishap, one of their agents will help you.