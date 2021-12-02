Reuters.- Brazil’s economy contracted slightly in the three months through September, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported Thursday, marking a recession in Latin America’s largest economy.

The Brazilian economy fell 0.1% in the third quarter of the year compared to the second and entered a “technical recession” after completing two consecutive quarters of retraction, since between April and June it had fallen by 0.4%, the Government reported this Thursday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the largest Latin American economy, however, accumulated an expansion of 3.9% in the last twelve months to September compared to the immediately previous year.

