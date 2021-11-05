View of a 5G technology logo, in a stock photo. EFE / Jens Schlueter



Brazil raised $ 8.4 billion (46,790 million reais) in the tender for the 5G network, the largest in its history in the telecommunications sector, reported this Friday the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

The amount stayed very close to the 50,000 million reais initially estimated ($ 9 billion), and among the winning companies are the giants Of course (subsidiary of the Mexican América Móvil), Telefonica Brazil (owner of the Vivo brand and subsidiary of the Spanish group) and Tim (Brazilian subsidiary of Telecom Italia).

