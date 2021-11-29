Boston Celtics got the victory against Toronto raptors away by 97-109 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Indiana Pacers 114-97, adding a total of four losses in a row in their last five games, while the visitors also lost away from home with San antonio spurs by 96-88. Boston CelticsAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 11 victories in 21 games played. For its part, Toronto raptorsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the time being with nine victories in 21 games played.

The first quarter had the visiting team as the protagonist and dominator and ended with a result of 26-27. Later, in the second quarter the players of Boston Celtics they distanced themselves on the scoreboard and went on to win by nine points (26-35) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-27. After this, the teams reached the break with a 51-54 on the counter.

Over the course of the third quarter Boston Celtics he managed to distance himself again in the light, reached a difference of six points (74-80) until finishing with a partial result of 25-26 and a 76-80 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team again distanced themselves, in fact, they achieved a 14-2 partial and reached a difference of 13 points (85-98) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21-29 . Finally, the duel ended with a final score of 97-109 for the visitors.

The victory of Boston Celtics was built on 21 points, six assists and eight rebounds from Marcus Smart and the 17 points, two assists and 11 rebounds of AL Horford. The 27 points, three assists and six rebounds of Fred vanvleet and the 21 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Scottie barnes they were not enough for Toronto raptors could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next match Boston Celtics will measure his strength with Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. For its part, Toronto raptors will seek victory against Memphis Grizzlies at Amalie Arena.