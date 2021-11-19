With ‘Tributo’, Nescafé paid tribute to all the people who are involved in the process of making the coffee they sell. For this reason, he placed the faces of the coffee growers at the front of each jar. In this way, consumers could get to know them, but also know that the company had a corporate social responsibility program.

“Brand storytelling is important, but if they have a real and human story like the one built by Bombay for Nescafé, it is invincible,” said Julieta Loaiza, Vice President of Marketing, Communication and Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Mexico.

Javier Macías, Strategy Director of the agency, pointed out that, in a world “full of fake news“And false stories, bringing into focus the genuineness of real people and real emotions is powerful.” In this case, we put a lot of effort into understanding what was happening, before starting the creative ideation process, “he said.

For Gonzalo Martínez, general manager of Bombay, winning a Gold Effie is not an easy thing and winning a Great Effie is rare. “That they have recognized one of our campaigns as the best in the world, in one of the most competitive categories, is something worthy of joy and pride. […] On the other hand, it makes the discussion of large agencies against small agencies obsolete and gives rise to the search for agencies that contribute to your business, regardless of their size or whether they belong to a holding company ”, he pointed out.