Jan 04, 2022 at 10:06 CET

EFE

The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, pointed out this Tuesday that the Government’s proposal is that the return to class be face-to-face from the same Monday, January 10 because “You can make a return to the schools one hundred percent safe”.

In an interview in RNE, Bolaños, who thus referred to the meeting of Government and communities this Tuesday to decide how the return to class will be, recalled that Spain in this matter has already been “an example in the world” with one of the lowest percentages of confined classes.

Have you considered that you can continue with this presence “as has been done to date, living with the virus and ensuring that presence is an element within education in Spain that gives it value “.

Regarding the increase in infections, the Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory has recognized that In the first weeks of January, infections “can be very high” but he has affirmed that the Executive is “calm” because hospitalization and admission to ICU is being “very minority”.

Bolaños has explained that although the incidence is very high Compared to last year, the number of hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU is very similar, which, in his opinion, shows that vaccination works.

On the easing of quarantines, the minister has not wanted to pronounce pending what the Government and autonomies meeting decides this Tuesday.