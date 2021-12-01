The last dates of the Professional League will define the entrance to the international cups

After the consecration of River plate as champion of the Professional League, in the last three dates there are games that will be defining for several teams that seek to reach international competitions in 2022. To be able to access the Copa Libertadores and the South AmericanBeyond the sporting challenge in the region, it will imply good income in dollars for the clubs that achieve it and that is why it is so important to obtain those tickets.

In the midst of the dispute on date 23 and with two remaining to go, there are two places left to define in the Copa Libertadores and six for the South American. For the first continental competition there is a fight without quarter between five teams that dream of arriving and their results on these days will be key to define their future.

They will be true endings where everyone knows that there is a lot at stake. Each of the points is worth gold and speculating is not the best card if you aspire to reach the Libertadores. With the South American there is a broader framework, either due to the available places and the number of teams that still have a chance to get their tickets. Here are all the details of how the rankings are for the two competitions.

PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE TABLE

INTERNATIONAL CUPS

Liberators

River Plate has already secured his pass for having been champion of La Liga Profesional. Velez Sarsfield too he got his for being the best in the annual table, after Marcelo Gallardo’s team. While the other two places will be for the following in the table, which at the moment are Talleres de Córdoba (63) and Estudiantes (60). Colón de Santa Fe has 61, but he released his quota to Pincha because he is already inside for having won the League Cup.

Those who seek to lower the cast of La Plata are Boca Juniors (59), that tied with Newell’s in the duel that was postponed on Sunday due to rain and missed a great opportunity; Lanús (55); Independent (54) who now it is measured with Banfield and Defense and Justice (53) and Racing Club, what with the last triumph against Garnet he got into the South American zone.

It must be remembered that Boca Juniors has another chance: they will play the final of the Argentine Cup, a tournament that will provide a ticket for the champion. The blue and gold cast await the winner of Talleres-Godoy Cruz, who will face each other on Wednesday, December 1 in San Luis. The final will be a week later in Santiago del Estero.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the annual table is made up of the 13 matches of the regular phase of the Professional League Cup and the 25 of the current championship.

South American

Although they struggle to access the Libertadores, for now, Lanús (55), Independiente (54), Defensa y Justicia (53) and Racing Club (50) are the ones inside. They are joined by Banfield and Boca Juniors for being the finalists of the Diego Armando Maradona Cup (which was defined in January), but the goal of Xeneize is to get to the Libertadores. In case of obtaining it, it will release another quota.

Those looking to qualify and still have chances are Unión (50), Rosario Central (49), Gimnasia (49), Argentinos (48), Huracán (45) and Godoy Cruz (45).

Although in this race to reach the South American tournaments, nothing should be considered closed since there are three dates of the Professional League remaining and there are nine points at stake.

ANNUAL TABLE

1- River Plate 74 (already classified)

2- Vélez 69 (already classified)

3- Workshops 63

4- Colon 61 (already classified)

5- Students 60

6- Boca Juniors 59

7- Lanús 55

8- Independent 54

9- Def and Justice 53

10- Racing Club 50

11- Union 50

12- Rosario Central 49

13- Gymnastics (LP) 49

14 – Argentines 48

15- Hurricane 45

16- Godoy Cruz 45

17- Banfield 42

* Qualified for the Copa Libertadores

* Qualified for the Copa Sudamericana

* Colón is already classified to the Libertadores for being champion of the League Cup

DATE 24

Friday 3rd

19.15 Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero) – Union

19:15 Colón – Atlético Tucumán

21:30 Velez – Board of Trustees

Saturday 4th

17:00 Arsenal – Boca Juniors

19:15 Sarmiento (J) – Workshops (C)

19:15 Godoy Cruz – Platense

21:30 Hurricane – Racing Club

21:30 Lanús – Rosario Central

Sunday 5th

17:00 Gymnastics (LP) – Students (LP)

19:15 Independent – San Lorenzo

21:30 River Plate – Defense and Justice

Monday 6th

19:15 Aldosivi – Argentines

21:30 Newell’s – Banfield

DATE 25 (days to be defined)

Union – Columbus

Atlético Tucumán – River Plate

Defense and Justice – Lanús

Rosario Central – Hurricane

Racing Club- Godoy Cruz

Platense – Velez

Board of Trustees – Gymnastics (LP)

Students (LP) – Aldosivi

Argentines – Sarmiento (J)

Workshops (C) – Independent

San Lorenzo – Newell’s

Banfield – Arsenal

Boca Juniors – Central Córdoba (Santiago del Estero)

THE GAMES OF DATE 23

Workshops 2- 0 Aldosivi

Board 0-3 Godoy Cruz

Students 1-0 Vélez

Rosario Central 2-2 River Plate

Defense and Justice 1-1 Colón

Argentinos Juniors 3-0 Gymnastics

Union 3-0 Atlético Tucumán

Racing Club 3-1 Lanús

Platense 4-2 Hurricane

Central Córdoba 5-0 Arsenal

San Lorenzo 1-0 Sarmiento

