Bob Odenkirk's son says his father "will be fine"

Barely a few hours have passed since we informed you about the hospitalization of Bob odenkirk, protagonist of Better Call Saul. The actor was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack while filming the sixth season of the series, but is apparently stable.

Through your account Twitter, the son of Bob, Nate Odenkirk, He assured that his father will be fine, just like that:

“It will be OK.”

He’s going to be okay. – Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

If your child says so, then it must be true. At the time of writing, we have no additional details on the actor’s health, however we can rest easy knowing the above. Hopefully the health of Odenkirk will improve shortly and will be able to return to the role of Saul Goodman.

Via: ComicBook

