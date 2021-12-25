(EFE). The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) gained 0.38% in its main indicator this Friday after a reduced day on Christmas Eve, which closed with a weekly gain of 0.90% and spun four consecutive weeks higher.

The Price and Quotation Index (IPC) “stood at 52,853.38 points, which is equivalent to a cumulative yield in the year of 19.94%, and closing at a similar level would be its best annual yield since 2010,” explained Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base.

The analyst recalled that during the week the IPC, the main indicator of the BMV, reached a maximum of 52,901.72 points, a level not seen since October 18.

“Thus, the index operates again above its 50-day moving average. Within the index, in the accumulated of the last five sessions, gains were registered in 23 of the 35 companies included ”, observed Siller.

He highlighted that the best performing stations were Kimberly Clark (6.39%), followed by Inbursa (5.89%) and Genomma Lab (5.46%).

On the day, the Mexican peso appreciated 0.05% against the dollar, trading at 20.62 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The IPC closed at 52,853.38 units with a gain of 202.47 points and a positive variation of 0.38% compared to the previous session.

The volume traded in the market reached 22.7 million titles for an amount of 447.08 million pesos (about 21.7 million dollars).

Of the 191 firms that were listed on the day, 117 ended up with their prices rising, 52 had losses and 22 closed without change.

The securities with the greatest upward variation were the Mexican Restaurant Corporation (CMR B) of 16.88%, the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE B) of 9.04% and the logistics company Traxion (TRAXION A) of 6.40%.

In contrast, the securities with the greatest downward variation were the developer Gicsa (GICSA B) of -5.49%, the Financial Group Value (VALUEGF O) of -4.62% and the international advisor Alterna (ALTERNA B), of the – 2.54%.

On the day, all sectors won, starting with materials (0.9%), followed by frequent consumption (0.81%), industrial (0.22%) and financial (0.06%).

