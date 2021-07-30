EFE.- The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, thanked the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, on Thursday, that country’s efforts to address irregular immigration, in a phone call in which the two also discussed democracy and human rights in the region.

The spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, gave an account in a statement of the conversation, in which, he assured, they spoke about the “coordinated efforts” of both countries to “address the root causes of irregular migration and promote fair migration, orderly and humane in the region ”.

“The United States and Mexico share an interest in sustainable solutions to reduce irregular migration in, from, and through the region, and to promote economic security and prosperity in our region,” the note added.

The head of US diplomacy thanked the Mexican Foreign Minister for the efforts of that country “that contribute to the coordinated migration management ”and noted the“ broad support at the federal, state and local levels“.

Blinken and Ebrard also discussed “efforts to promote democracy and human rights in the region.”

