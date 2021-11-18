Bitcoin the evolution of money

Although today was the third day of the LABITCONF 2021This has been the first day of conferences and throughout 13 presentations, both speakers and attendees opened up to make an analysis about Bitcoin, since its creation, history and future.

But the analysis was not only around the path of Bitcoin as the speakers also provided tools that will help members of the crypto ecosystem to improve your experience knowing different cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin, types of wallets, payment tools such as Lightning Network, even how to identify crypto scams.

Of course, other talks were not left behind that helped attendees learn how to obtain the best returns when investing in cryptocurrencies or learn about job offers in the crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin: economic revolution and sovereignty

The first presentation that opened the debate on this day was Bitcoin, the sovereign and revolutionary money where Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar and Gabriel Kuram from IOV Labs, Daniel Alos from HoldHold, and Franco Amat from Signatura participated.

During this conference, the speakers talked about how money evolved and the arrival of Bitcoin to the ecosystem, returning the ability to exchange value between people without the need for an intermediary and giving its users the possibility of truly owning their money.

“Whoever owns their Bitcoins only owns it and no one can take them away ” Daniel Alos pointed out.

With the possibility that users are owners of their own money, it provides empowerment and personal monetary sovereignty, something that some States could see as a risk, however others evolve and adopt this system, putting themselves at the service of society.

“It is not destroying what there is, it is returning to the root from which they were born, which is serving the people”Declared Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar.

How to invest in Bitcoin and profit from volatility

Undoubtedly one of the issues that are most questioned in terms of investing is Bitcoin or some other cryptocurrency is concerned, what about volatility?

In this regard, the investor Gael Sanchez Smith and the influencer Papa Bitcoin gave some advice on how to invest in Bitcoin and take full advantage of the volatility that exists in the crypto market.

Papa Bitcoin pointed out that Despite being in a bullish season, Bitcoin had a 50% correction this year, you have to be aware of this when investing in Bitcoin because although in the long term it tends to appreciate, in the short term it can suffer strong corrections.

So, with such marked corrections, how do you benefit from volatility?

Papa Bitcoin pointed out that First we must understand why we want to invest in Bitcoin and establish a recurring purchase plan according to personal finances in order to save little without having to pay high fees

This recurring purchase plan allows you to benefit from volatility and showed a graph to represent how you have benefited from this feature.

Finally Gael Sánchez pointed out that Bitcoin is a new convention to measure the value of things and thanks to the fact that it is the only measure of value that cannot be manipulated by anyone, or it is the only reliable one, therefore it is a matter of time before Let’s all migrate to this unit of value.

If you want to find out more talks like you are, visit https://www.labitconf.com/, and watch the lectures for free.

