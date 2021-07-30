Reuters.- US President Joe Biden, who has called for a path to citizenship to be provided for so-called immigrants dreamers, said Thursday that a big budget bill being drafted by Democrats in Congress should address immigration.

Biden, who made the comment to reporters at the White House, said Sunday he was unsure whether a path to citizenship for immigrants protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could be included in the bill, which Democrats plan to pass without Republican support.

The president made the comments after meeting with Democratic lawmakers to discuss immigration in the White House.

“It was very good,” Biden said of the meeting, adding that he agreed with an immigration proposal that is included in the bill.

Senate Democratic leaders told other members this month that the budget measure would open the door to legislation on climate measures, social spending and the extension of a child tax credit.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

However, it is unclear whether the Senate, which decides what provisions can be included in a budget package, will approve the inclusion of an immigration measure.

DACA protects beneficiaries from deportation, grants them authorization to work, access to driver’s licenses and, in some cases, financial aid for education. But it does not provide a path to citizenship

People protected by DACA are primarily young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and countries in Central and South America who were brought to the United States as children.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed