Due to the size of our economy, the government can only generate greater growth, I wish politicians would no longer defend the dogma of making people believe that with handouts they will be able to get out of poverty. What the government must do is create the conditions so that people can leave by their own effort and work, in addition to giving certainty to companies so that they can invest in Mexico. The bad news that the current government has given is affecting many companies and millions of families.

One of the main mistakes of the government of President López Obrador are the changes to the electricity sector because, if they are carried out, it will be a severe blow to the private sector on which millions of families depend and will affect the investments that have been made and the investments will be canceled. that were already programmed. Just to cite one example, the message given by the American company General Motors a few days ago.

In three years, the current government has generated a lot of legal uncertainty because investment has slowed and changes in the electricity sector are the continuation of the elementary errors that the López Obrador government has had because we can have electricity supply problems with the impact negative in the pockets of the poorest.

Another important mistake that this government has made is the change in the law on the tax deductibility of donations for tax purposes, the amount that these civil organizations receive is not relevant because its impact on collection is not important. It is a mistake to affirm that there were abuses on the part of those who make this type of donation and also carry out important social work, especially with the vulnerable and poor population, this government only sees this issue to affect its opponents and stop competition in labor of social aid; This government wants the monopoly of “helping” the poor, although with the pandemic they have increased.

Another serious error of this government is the issue of the Afores commissions; It is true that commissions should go down, but it should be done in an orderly manner because it is good for workers and the savings system. It is an issue that was already considered in the pension reform that this government approved in December 2020 and in general it was something of the little positive that this government has done. However, CONSAR is modifying what is established in said reform regarding commissions because it seeks to reduce commissions at once and without justification. It is a clear signal against the private initiative that is generating uncertainty.