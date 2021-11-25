

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea took the steamroller for a walk at Stamford Bridge. Knowing that it was a key match for his aspirations, the ‘blues’ did not skimp against Juventus and thrashed 4-0 with his people to snatch the first place in the group and, in addition, give the ‘Vecchia Signora’ its first defeat of the phase.

Trevor Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner were the scorers who shared the prize to make the night bitter for Szczesny. Three of them are English players, a fact that has not happened since 2007.

This is only the third time there is three different English scorers in a Champions League match (Chalobah, James, Hudson-Odoi), after Man Utd against Brøndby in 1998 (Beckham, Cole, Neville, Scholes) and Man Utd. against Roma in 2007 (Carrick, Smith, Rooney)

Tuchel’s 50 games in front

The victory against Juventus was the Tomas Tuchel’s 50th game at the helm of the ‘blues’. In his fifty meetings, Tuchel has been able to achieve a balance of 32 wins, 11 draws and 7 losses, with last year’s Champions League as a great achievement.

The great weapon of Tuchel has been the defense, and it is that in 31 of the 50 games, those of Stamford Bridge they have not conceded a single goal, being the team of the five major leagues with the best record in this regard. Only 24 goals has conceded a Tomas Tuchel that in its second season makes people believe in even bigger things.