In addition to Monterrey and the country’s capital, Benedettis Pizza wants to expand to other cities such as Guadalajara, Cancun, Mérida, Campeche and Chetumal, and their surrounding areas. For now, of the total restaurants, 60% are located in Mexico City and the metropolitan area, Veracruz, Aguascalientes, León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro and Colima, where the concept was born.

Competition in the pizza chain market has been raging in recent years. With a market in which there are other participants such as Pizza Hut, Papa John’s or Little Caesars, the leader by number of restaurants is Domino’s Pizza, from the operator Alsea, with 790 units, of which 353 are franchises, according to data from the report. financial company, corresponding to the third quarter of the year.

The total investment for a Benedetti’s franchise, known for its mega pizza, can start at 1.6 million pesos, depending on the size of the store. The amount includes the accompaniment for the selection of the place, the ovens, tables and delivery motorcycles. The return on investment is projected from 36 to 40 months, according to the manager.

So far, 80% of the fast food chain’s units are franchises, and the remaining 20% ​​are units located in Colima.

The franchise business in Mexico is also growing. In the country there are about 90,000 franchised units of different brands, which contribute an average of 4.2% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, according to an analysis by Feher Consulting.