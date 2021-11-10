The Belarusian head of diplomacy on Wednesday accused the West of orchestrating the current migration crisis on the Polish border to impose new sanctions against Minsk.

“Faced with a fifth round of sanctions, which the West is already talking about, the pretext used this time is the migration crisis caused by the European Union and its members bordering Belarus,” Vladimir Makei said in Moscow in a meeting with his Russian counterpart. , in which he called for a “joint reaction” with Russia.

