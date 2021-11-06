Bardock's past was explored in Dragon Ball Super

The chapter 77 in the manga of Dragon ball super includes several flashback scenes, which have shown us a little more about the past of Goku. As such, Bardock He has been one of the most important characters in this last episode, and now we know more about his past and motivations.

As part of these flashbacks, we learn that Bardock decided to spare the life of Monaito, Granola and his mother. However, his motivations were not one hundred percent clear as to why he made this decision, but now we know. It turns out that when he saw this scene, Bardock immediately thought of his wife, Gine, and her little Goku, so he was not able to end the lives of these Cerelians.

So as you can see, despite everything, Bardock actually does share certain similarities with Goku. However, this warrior was much colder than his son, but that does not mean that he did not love him in his own way.

Editor’s note: The Super manga has done a great job telling us new details about Goku’s past. While this section has already been explored in anime and movies, we hardly knew anything about Bardock beyond DBS: Broly, but this saiyan definitely has an interesting story behind him.

Via: ComicBook